Bad Mechous Jokes League

Previous time you saw a Fury of the Nymbos, this time it will be April Fools' Day dedicated to mechous jokes!

Meet the collection of jokes on their names and descriptions.

Can you spot them all?

(due to the differences in naming of Rus\Eng versions some of the humour may be lost in translation)

Responsible for jokes and 3D models - John Tomson

Special thanks to tractortractor for the model converter

This In-Game Event will be active till the end of this week. It will automatically back to normal at Monday.

Here is the way to get back to a classic look if you can't wait until Monday.

Open Game list in Library.

Right Click on Vangers: Propetries -> BETAS.

Enter Password: turbospiralnab

Choose beta in the first field

VOILA!