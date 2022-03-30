1.7.1 Emergency Fix Version Update

This update does not close the test channel. The test channel is exactly the same as the official channel program. This update can be updated to version 1.7.1 without switching.
Thanks again to netizen @navarrothon for the new cover image
- Fix the problem that version 1.7 frequently freezes and does not respond in win11 dev 22579 and higher systems
- Adapted to startallback (win10 system is startisback++), it can hide the system taskbar and no longer display it, and can completely hide the system taskbar and start button
- Adjust the function to get the CPU usage to prevent the incorrect display of the CPU usage of individual systems (to be tested)
The next version update is expected to be released this Sunday.
- Connect to the last update log above, and strive to make the function of parsing browser tabs to achieve the perfect tab switching effect.
- Called back to the previous myfinder parsing menu function. The previous memory leak and crash problems have been fixed. Since the win11 mica menu has not been fully adapted, the official version has not been opened. The following picture is the effect under development, which can already be hidden. Some software comes with a menu, but there are still side effects. For example, if the pr starts and hides the menu bar, it will crash directly. After running, it will be fine to hide the menu bar. After everything hides the menu bar, it will display abnormally.
Changed depots in testversion branch