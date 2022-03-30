Patch Notes v1.0.2

- Fix Clout Chaser scores not being counted for unlockables/ achievements
- Invert Y Axis option in controls menu
- Possible fix for NPCs sometimes not being destroyed when returning to lobby
- Slightly more zoomed out view for Hiders
- New Tutorial prompt for Seekers to tell new seekers they can move around
- New Lobby Filter- Filter lobbies by game mode
Coming Friday:
- XP bar display fixes
- Mute lobby chat option
- More Head Hunters Glitch fixes
- Indication of Host in Lobby
- Smaller bug fixes
Reminder: You can see the full list of things I'm working on the Trello: :)
https://trello.com/b/IOY9wcdk/jan-to-do
