Just Act Natural update for 30 March 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8465870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Clout Chaser scores not being counted for unlockables/ achievements
  • Invert Y Axis option in controls menu
  • Possible fix for NPCs sometimes not being destroyed when returning to lobby
  • Slightly more zoomed out view for Hiders
  • New Tutorial prompt for Seekers to tell new seekers they can move around
  • New Lobby Filter- Filter lobbies by game mode

Coming Friday:

  • XP bar display fixes
  • Mute lobby chat option
  • More Head Hunters Glitch fixes
  • Indication of Host in Lobby
  • Smaller bug fixes

Reminder: You can see the full list of things I'm working on the Trello: :)
https://trello.com/b/IOY9wcdk/jan-to-do

