Hi everybody,
after a few weeks both internal and open beta branch testing patch 39 is officially released. Thanks to everybody who tried it early!
Amongst the usual batch of fixes and improvements, patch 39 brings official support for the Steam Deck. It is also worth mentioning some welcome fixes of community translations, and a couple of new shortcuts.
Project Hospital 1.2.22641 - Patch 39
Steam Deck
- Added support and control scheme for running on the Steam Deck
- Implemented automatic opening of virtual keyboard for all text inputs
- Updated save dialog layout so that virtual keyboard doesn't overlap save name
- Tweaked automatic UI scale and a few panel positions
Changes
- Enabled cloud save for individual saves by default (the checkbox in save dialog)
- Bigger icons and texts in for example examination and treatment sections of patient card, small version of icons and texts isn't used when playing in 768p or 800p, tweakable TWEAKABLE_UI_PANEL_SEGMENT_SIZE_BEHAVIOR can be used to override the behavior)
- Building mode: implemented semi-transparent highlighting of original positions of stretchers and wheelchairs currently in use
- Added money spent for creating employees in character editor to the 'other' category in budget
- Set janitor level in character editor to be always 2 and provide a specialization
- Updated FR localization, fixed the same name used for both HDU and ICU. Fixes by Dim., dim-2022 on Steam
- Updated NL localization with fixes from Pieter van Dieren
- New keyboard shortcuts: implemented switching game modes with tab, opening menu with F10, M for management card, O and P cycle through departments
- Implemented closing of text dialogs like naming characters by pressing ESC
Fixes
- Improved a few English texts
- Fixed numbing ointment not available at ICU where it can cause patients to be stuck if sent to ICU by hand
- Fixed patients not always correctly selecting pharmacy after being released from hospitalization and when they were still remembering previous waiting room
- Updated flu season event's English text, fixed one world event text in Russian translation (fix from zodiac a on the forum)
- Fixed outdoor prefabs incorrectly reporting they will cost extra for foundations
- Fixed status bar text stating not enough funds even in free building mode, fixed room size requirement not shown when placing rooms
- Fixed foundations tool allowed on the roof where the results would get overwritten by any updates on the floor below, updated highlighting to red
- Fixed roof graphics not updated when switching floors and after making changes to foundations on the floor below
- Fixed bookmarked character portrait scale on main panel when playing in different resolution than 1920x1080
- Fixed activating menu via menu icon while moving objects in building mode causing the objects to be lost
- Fixed pressing Ctrl+Z showing text on the main panel even outside of building mode
Changed depots in thai-language-support branch