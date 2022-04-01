An update to version 0.9 has been released!

0.9.14
- fixed a crash when switching the station/solar system view
0.9.13
- fixed characters getting stuck on stairs
- fixed the movement of characters outside the gateway doors
- after the research - to remove the outstanding contracts where it is as a reward
0.9.12
- fixed Spanish localization, for which many thanks to Juan Cruz Aguirre!
- all the furniture in the apartment is available immediately
0.9.11
- fixed the display of resources by category during the crisis
- fixed the gap between the inner walls
- fixed the availability of plants when installed in a cafe
- fixed the construction of trajectories under some initial conditions
- added debugging when switching the current section in space
0.9.10
- fixed tank volumes on the surface and in space
- fixed the return of materials when dismantling doors
0.9.9
- fixed crash when loading saves
- correction in localization
- fixed the cross section of the building from one room
- fixed placement of objects in the room in the dissection mode
- the cost of benches has been increased by 2 times
0.9.8
- when buying a basket of resources, do not take into account how many resources are already in stock
- it is prohibited to remove landing pads with which shuttles are connected
- a bed with walls has been removed from a large apartment
0.9.7
- removed duplication when selecting the screen resolution
- in the dissection mode, switching the section by clicking on the room
- fixed a crash when loading the station
0.9.6
- increase in the current health of personnel in the study of 'Increasing life expectancy'
- fixed detailing on the power supply of the station
- fixed hiding of batteries and other parts of the static section of the station during horizontal dissection
0.9.5
- consumption of rare earth metals in the production of lamps is reduced by 8.4 times
- the cost of nuclear fuel increased by 66%
- energy consumption by level 3 resource miners has been reduced by 18%
- the construction costs of the 3rd level miners have been reduced by 21%
- do not put modules into orbit from factions that have broken off relations
0.9.4
- the cost of steel increased by 28%
- the cost of oxygen is reduced by 20%
- robots consume 20% more energy when charging
- fixed the display of floating point numbers
- fixed the consumption and receipt of resources when installing items and dismantling them
- fixed a crash when canceling the construction of a rotating section
- fixed the effect of research modifiers on resource consumption during the construction of a rotating section
- fixed assignment of staff to cabins
0.9.3
- fixed display of resource volume (in liters)
- increased the cost of research equipment and servers
- servers and research equipment are sorted in ascending order of capacity
- payment by technology will be given only when the contract is fulfilled
- determination of personnel jamming inside the support unit
- fixed teleportation of characters in the colony when time accelerates
- added a trash button when creating a rotating section
- fixed a crash when creating a rotating section
0.9.2
- fixed a crash when creating a tooltip
- baskets and hints were removed from the floor and ceiling icons
0.9.1
- fixed limitation of hydrocarbon generation from biowaste
- hiding the Tourism block in the station panel during the flight
- mining of metals from an asteroid is allowed before antimatter production is investigated
- server room does not require gravity
- localization fixes
- small deposits of iron and non-ferrous metals have been added to the ice satellites
- absence of work does not affect the mood if it is less than 50%
- improved randomization of personnel actions
- fixed a shortage of material when parsing a static section
- canceling the installation of objects by esc
- different names and surnames for different nations
- possibility of manual destruction of stations
- the cost of walking paths 2 details
- fixed the return of resources when parsing pedestrian paths
- redesigned storage locations depending on research (larger ones open later)
- increased the cost of storage locations depending on the volume
- changed the initial storage locations at the station
- when buying, selling and forwarding goods, it is written how many shuttles will be required
- fixed the effect of research modifiers on the amount of cargo carried by shuttles
- the minimum weight carried by shuttles has been introduced. When buying or selling below it, the delivery payment will be considered according to the minimum transported weight.
- continuous rotation of furniture with the Q/E key pressed
- a button hiding station orbits has been added to the View panel
- night brightness adjustment works in space as well
- the ability to select alternative marker colors in the settings (blue-red instead of green-red)
- renaming of personnel
- fixed a drop when transferring a station under a contract
- added large apartments
- the ability to try on the equipment to the room with a lack of materials
- hide the "assign personnel" button on the device when moving it
- added markers of personnel access points to equipment when moving it
- added a limit on the number of resources - if the stock of the resource is less than the threshold, it will not be consumed in production
- increased width of the 'Staff' and 'Warehouse' panels
- screen resolution selection added to graphics settings
- scaling of the interface has been added to the game settings
- cargo bots have been introduced by analogy with construction ones (loading and unloading of shuttles now requires energy in proportion to the weight of the cargo)
- shipment of cargo to (and from) the station is allowed without staff
- added more powerful batteries to the colony
- fixed waste recycling causing a decrease in game performance
- limited stored warehouse statistics (20 days)
- changed the format of stored warehouse statistics (the size of game saves has been reduced several times)
- units of power and energy are converted to W and Wh, respectively
- added details on energy production and consumption by clicking on the daily energy balance indicator in the Status panel
- redesigned the recruitment dialog
- interface animation is accelerated by 2 times
- the choice of the type of the room block, doors and footpaths are placed in a separate dialog
- added a basket of resources (adding resources to the basket, after which, when buying, the missing resources will be automatically displayed in the purchase dialog)
- added a level of horizontal dissection of buildings (in the View panel and using the PageUp and PageDown keys)
- the transparency of the walls has been increased by 2 times
- fixed some navigation issues
- fixed a bug with shutting down servers
- added Italian localization, thanks to @frankieorabona for that!
- the food prepared in the cafe is now stored in refrigerators
- when the refrigerators are completely filled, the cooks stop working
- the cost of vegetables and fruits has been increased by 2 times
- the cost of berries has been increased by 5 times
- the autosave period has been added to the game settings
- game profiles have been redesigned to manually save the game
- a list of hotkeys has been added to the tutorial
- closing modal windows with esc/enter
keys * localization fixes made by the community have been moved to the game
Changed files in this update