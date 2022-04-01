 Skip to content

Solargene update for 1 April 2022

An update to version 0.9 has been released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.14

  • fixed a crash when switching the station/solar system view

0.9.13

  • fixed characters getting stuck on stairs
  • fixed the movement of characters outside the gateway doors
  • after the research - to remove the outstanding contracts where it is as a reward

0.9.12

  • fixed Spanish localization, for which many thanks to Juan Cruz Aguirre!
  • all the furniture in the apartment is available immediately

0.9.11

  • fixed the display of resources by category during the crisis
  • fixed the gap between the inner walls
  • fixed the availability of plants when installed in a cafe
  • fixed the construction of trajectories under some initial conditions
  • added debugging when switching the current section in space

0.9.10

  • fixed tank volumes on the surface and in space
  • fixed the return of materials when dismantling doors

0.9.9

  • fixed crash when loading saves
  • correction in localization
  • fixed the cross section of the building from one room
  • fixed placement of objects in the room in the dissection mode
  • the cost of benches has been increased by 2 times

0.9.8

  • when buying a basket of resources, do not take into account how many resources are already in stock
  • it is prohibited to remove landing pads with which shuttles are connected
  • a bed with walls has been removed from a large apartment

0.9.7

  • removed duplication when selecting the screen resolution
  • in the dissection mode, switching the section by clicking on the room
  • fixed a crash when loading the station

0.9.6

  • increase in the current health of personnel in the study of 'Increasing life expectancy'
  • fixed detailing on the power supply of the station
  • fixed hiding of batteries and other parts of the static section of the station during horizontal dissection

0.9.5

  • consumption of rare earth metals in the production of lamps is reduced by 8.4 times
  • the cost of nuclear fuel increased by 66%
  • energy consumption by level 3 resource miners has been reduced by 18%
  • the construction costs of the 3rd level miners have been reduced by 21%
  • do not put modules into orbit from factions that have broken off relations

0.9.4

  • the cost of steel increased by 28%
  • the cost of oxygen is reduced by 20%
  • robots consume 20% more energy when charging
  • fixed the display of floating point numbers
  • fixed the consumption and receipt of resources when installing items and dismantling them
  • fixed a crash when canceling the construction of a rotating section
  • fixed the effect of research modifiers on resource consumption during the construction of a rotating section
  • fixed assignment of staff to cabins

0.9.3

  • fixed display of resource volume (in liters)
  • increased the cost of research equipment and servers
  • servers and research equipment are sorted in ascending order of capacity
  • payment by technology will be given only when the contract is fulfilled
  • determination of personnel jamming inside the support unit
  • fixed teleportation of characters in the colony when time accelerates
  • added a trash button when creating a rotating section
  • fixed a crash when creating a rotating section

0.9.2

  • fixed a crash when creating a tooltip
  • baskets and hints were removed from the floor and ceiling icons

0.9.1

  • fixed limitation of hydrocarbon generation from biowaste
  • hiding the Tourism block in the station panel during the flight
  • mining of metals from an asteroid is allowed before antimatter production is investigated
  • server room does not require gravity
  • localization fixes
  • small deposits of iron and non-ferrous metals have been added to the ice satellites
  • absence of work does not affect the mood if it is less than 50%
  • improved randomization of personnel actions
  • fixed a shortage of material when parsing a static section
  • canceling the installation of objects by esc
  • different names and surnames for different nations
  • possibility of manual destruction of stations
  • the cost of walking paths 2 details
  • fixed the return of resources when parsing pedestrian paths
  • redesigned storage locations depending on research (larger ones open later)
  • increased the cost of storage locations depending on the volume
  • changed the initial storage locations at the station
  • when buying, selling and forwarding goods, it is written how many shuttles will be required
  • fixed the effect of research modifiers on the amount of cargo carried by shuttles
  • the minimum weight carried by shuttles has been introduced. When buying or selling below it, the delivery payment will be considered according to the minimum transported weight.
  • continuous rotation of furniture with the Q/E key pressed
  • a button hiding station orbits has been added to the View panel
  • night brightness adjustment works in space as well
  • the ability to select alternative marker colors in the settings (blue-red instead of green-red)
  • renaming of personnel
  • fixed a drop when transferring a station under a contract
  • added large apartments
  • the ability to try on the equipment to the room with a lack of materials
  • hide the "assign personnel" button on the device when moving it
  • added markers of personnel access points to equipment when moving it
  • added a limit on the number of resources - if the stock of the resource is less than the threshold, it will not be consumed in production
  • increased width of the 'Staff' and 'Warehouse' panels
  • screen resolution selection added to graphics settings
  • scaling of the interface has been added to the game settings
  • cargo bots have been introduced by analogy with construction ones (loading and unloading of shuttles now requires energy in proportion to the weight of the cargo)
  • shipment of cargo to (and from) the station is allowed without staff
  • added more powerful batteries to the colony
  • fixed waste recycling causing a decrease in game performance
  • limited stored warehouse statistics (20 days)
  • changed the format of stored warehouse statistics (the size of game saves has been reduced several times)
  • units of power and energy are converted to W and Wh, respectively
  • added details on energy production and consumption by clicking on the daily energy balance indicator in the Status panel
  • redesigned the recruitment dialog
  • interface animation is accelerated by 2 times
  • the choice of the type of the room block, doors and footpaths are placed in a separate dialog
  • added a basket of resources (adding resources to the basket, after which, when buying, the missing resources will be automatically displayed in the purchase dialog)
  • added a level of horizontal dissection of buildings (in the View panel and using the PageUp and PageDown keys)
  • the transparency of the walls has been increased by 2 times
  • fixed some navigation issues
  • fixed a bug with shutting down servers
  • added Italian localization, thanks to @frankieorabona for that!
  • the food prepared in the cafe is now stored in refrigerators
  • when the refrigerators are completely filled, the cooks stop working
  • the cost of vegetables and fruits has been increased by 2 times
  • the cost of berries has been increased by 5 times
  • the autosave period has been added to the game settings
  • game profiles have been redesigned to manually save the game
  • a list of hotkeys has been added to the tutorial
  • closing modal windows with esc/enter
    keys * localization fixes made by the community have been moved to the game

Changed files in this update

