[NEW] Added in-game feedback form to report feedback and bugs directly.
[NEW] Pets were added to the game.
[NEW] Everyone who played for 2 hours during Early Acess will get a free pet chicken!
[NEW] You will get a notification when you/your storage was searched but no items were found. (Before you got a message only illegal items were found)
[Changed] Now if you are on the wrong version of the game, the server won't let you in
[Changed] Changed networking stuff to send fewer data and save bandwidth
[Changed] UI Changes
[Changed] Now each game has 4 days
[Changed] 35 -> 25 seconds in solitary
[Changed] 20 -> 10 seconds bomb detonation time
[Changed] 2X stamina for the guards
[Fixed] Players were sometimes flying across the map when going underground
[Fixed] There were multiple selection marks in the crafting window sometimes
Prison Life update for 31 March 2022
Update 0.2 - Early Access!
