Alpha Patch 7.0.3

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed being able to clip through walls when using the Quantum Heart
- Fixed notification box rendering issues when using Brazilian Portuguese
- Fixed the Loyal Fairies upgrade starting you with a fairy in boss levels
- Fixed the moon in 1-3 not being visible
- Fixed the clouds in 1-3 not rendering properly
- Fixed using the dash at max speed slowing you down when it ends when moving right
- Fixed the log in 1-Boss not falling if slammed while moving at a high speed
- Fixed the Pause Menu buttons playing sound effects on mouse over while transitioning out of a level
- Fixed performing an Air Kick on an enemy close to the ground causing the landing animation to play followed by the fall animation while continuing to Air Kick
- Fixed crawling near the water surface causing the player's sprite to not be rotated
- Fixed Air Kicking into water causing the player's sprite to not be rotated for one frame
- Fixed gliding at the top of an anti-gravity field causing the player to begin rapidly spinning from constantly entering and exiting the field
- Fixed crawling into water causing the player's hitbox to remain small
- Tweaked momentum physics
