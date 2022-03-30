 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 30 March 2022

Alpha Patch 7.0.3

Alpha Patch 7.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8465556

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed being able to clip through walls when using the Quantum Heart
  • Fixed notification box rendering issues when using Brazilian Portuguese
  • Fixed the Loyal Fairies upgrade starting you with a fairy in boss levels
  • Fixed the moon in 1-3 not being visible
  • Fixed the clouds in 1-3 not rendering properly
  • Fixed using the dash at max speed slowing you down when it ends when moving right
  • Fixed the log in 1-Boss not falling if slammed while moving at a high speed
  • Fixed the Pause Menu buttons playing sound effects on mouse over while transitioning out of a level
  • Fixed performing an Air Kick on an enemy close to the ground causing the landing animation to play followed by the fall animation while continuing to Air Kick
  • Fixed crawling near the water surface causing the player's sprite to not be rotated
  • Fixed Air Kicking into water causing the player's sprite to not be rotated for one frame
  • Fixed gliding at the top of an anti-gravity field causing the player to begin rapidly spinning from constantly entering and exiting the field
  • Fixed crawling into water causing the player's hitbox to remain small
  • Tweaked momentum physics

Changed files in this update

Vibrant Venture Content Depot 1264521
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot MacOS Depot 1264522
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot 32-bit Depot 1264523
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot Linux Depot 1264524
  • Loading history…
