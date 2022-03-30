 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 30 March 2022

Minor Patch - 30/03 # 1.037.1b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Both 1.037.1a (yesterday) and 1.037.1b today fix some reported issues with the new Aristocrat class, as well as tweak some underwhelming perks, nerf a few OP cards etc.

In addition to that, there are a couple of community requests I was working on at the time.

30/03 # 1.037.1b

  • Various Aristocrat related tweaks & fixes in perks and cards.

  • New Game Mode settings:

    • DiscardPhaseIsSystematic:true/false, default is false. Instead of discarding at random down to x, you always keep your first x cards.
    • DiscardPhaseIsSystematicReversed:true/false, default is false. Instead of discarding at random down to x, you always keep your last x cards.

  • In Chests, Grimoires and Towns, hovering over the icon of owned cards amount, will also display an appraisal of the card's worth in Farthings (as appraised in the current PC location).

