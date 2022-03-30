Minor Patch - 30/03 # 1.037.1b

Hi folks,
Both 1.037.1a (yesterday) and 1.037.1b today fix some reported issues with the new Aristocrat class, as well as tweak some underwhelming perks, nerf a few OP cards etc.
In addition to that, there are a couple of community requests I was working on at the time.
30/03 # 1.037.1b
-
Various Aristocrat related tweaks & fixes in perks and cards.
-
New Game Mode settings:
- DiscardPhaseIsSystematic:true/false, default is false. Instead of discarding at random down to x, you always keep your first x cards.
- DiscardPhaseIsSystematicReversed:true/false, default is false. Instead of discarding at random down to x, you always keep your last x cards.
-
In Chests, Grimoires and Towns, hovering over the icon of owned cards amount, will also display an appraisal of the card's worth in Farthings (as appraised in the current PC location).
