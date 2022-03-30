Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.3.3

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Gameplay
- Materials in chests adjacent to crafting buildings can now be accessed while crafting. A small chest icon beside the required material will indicate if the material is available in any adjacent chests.
- Repairing now requires some of the items crafting materials instead of scrap parts. The amount of materials required depends on the current durability of the item.
- Salvaging now gives some crafting materials back instead of scrap parts.
- Scrap parts have been changed into a valuable that sells for a small amount of coin. Scrap parts still have a chance to drop from wooden crates and slime piles.
- Items can now be placed on the caveling table.
Balancing Improvements
- Added mining damage stat to the Orb lantern.
- Added melee damage, range damage and mining damage stats to the Caveling Hood, Caveling Chest and Caveling Pants respectively.
- Increased mining damage of the Ancient Pickaxe.
- Overall dodge chances given by equipment and food have been slightly reduced.
- Dodge chance is now capped at 90%.
- Cooked food is now worth the amount of ancient coins of its combined ingredients.
- The Blacksmith talent now also reduces repair costs of items and has been changed to reduce the cost by 5% instead of 6% per talent point.
- Ancient coin value of fishes has been adjusted.
- Hive Mother eggs now always spawn at least one big larva to help the other small larvas or acid larvas to dig out of any obstacles.
- Reduced sell value of several crafted items that were overpriced such as smelted bars.
- Reduced sell value of Crystal Skull Shard.
- Wood is no longer worth any ancient coins when being sold.
- Fireflies no longer spawn and group up in large amounts over time.
Quality-of-life
- Added quick stack and sort buttons to the chest inventory UI.
- Enemies can no longer spawn on top of the player or very close to the player.
- The hint given by the Core regarding the direction of where Azeos can be found has been changed to more clearly refer to the direction of Azeos Wilderness as the direction is intended for the biome and not the boss.
- Made it easier to swap items in pedestals and similar buildings that can only contain 1 item without having to manually take out the current item first.
- Added option to disable in-game UI.
- Volume is no longer reduced when opening the options menu.
- Allow joining via Steam friends list while in the game. Previously players had to go back to the title first to join another game.
- The color of ore boulders has been made easier to see on the map such as iron ore boulders on stone ground.
- Shortcut to sort player inventory now only works while inventory is open.
BUG FIXES
- Added a more stable solution to make sure Malugaz the Corrupted does not reset back to full health while fighting him in his throne room.
- Range attack speed buff from cooking Teal Palace fish now lasts for its instended 5 min.
- Fix issue where game would start behaving weird after client getting disconnected while interacting with any ingame UI.
- Fix bug where cooking pot would create broken food items if cooking more than 999 cooked foods.
- Fix bug where the big larvas in the Hive Mother fight would sometimes not try to hit blocking walls or objects.
- Fix pushback not affecting enemies as it should.
- Fix so starting the game via Steam join friend option actually joins the game on start.
- Hide Game ID when using controller text input in Steam Big Picture Mode.
- Set the correct icon for Larva Spike Club when dropped or placed on pedestal.
- Fixed an issue where items would sometimes be duplicated while exiting the game.
Other
- Added a new font for Thai that is easier to read. Thanks to the Thai community for sharing this with us!
- Save files are located under the Windows user’s AppData folder as well as in Steam Cloud.
- Great wall blocks can no longer be placed out.
- Fix so not all plants are animated and emitting particles when there are a lot of plants to improve performance.
