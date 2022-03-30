 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Tenants update for 30 March 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.81

Share · View all patches · Build 8465165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Disabled Research for Pedro.
  • Tweaked new archetype events to only affect the happiness of the tenant with whom the interaction took place.
  • Fixed an issue with Pedro sometimes disappearing when launching a pre-landlord update save file.
  • Fixed a few edge cases related to the cockroach event tutorial section.
  • Fixed an issue with the reviewer sometimes not spawning after completing the job.
  • Fixed a few issues with tenants getting stuck.
  • Fixed an issue with tenants sometimes choosing never to report issues.
  • Fixed a few edge cases where tenants would interrupt their action while reporting apartment issues never completing it.
  • Fixed an issue with the Heating Damage event not properly recovering its state when reloading the game.
  • Fixed the Cactus Hunt minigame looping forever when the player has lost the first match.
  • Fixed a few issues with events not ending properly when restarting, forever leaving an unresolved issue marker.
  • Fixed an issue with being able to start an Open House while in uncle mode in said property.
  • Fixed an issue with the front door not always being selectable in certain events.
  • Fixed Buddha statue item type.
  • Fixed Vinyl records clipping through one of the tables.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.