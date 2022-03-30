Changelog for Project XMAS 1.1.0

From now it's easier to find a key and a exit from labirynth :
- Changed player spawn position closer to the doors
- Now the labirynth is a little bit smaller
Other new Features :
- Added ability to change VHS Effects strenght
- New variants of walls with some captions
- Lowered a little bit in-game VHS Sounds
- Improved Shelf model
- For now there is no duplicates of notes - only one type of note per whole maze
- Added Audio zone near the doors
Bugfixes :
- Fixed problem with player spawning inside the wall
- The pause menu now stopping the game time
The achivements works properly
- Fixed bug where the pause menu was overlayed on options
- Fixed bug with VHS Effect on reading note screen
- Now the game settings are autosaved to file
- Fixed problem with stopped time after returning to main menu
- The loading screen works better
- Corrected the roof material and position
- Fixed doors material
- Fixed pages spawn rotation
- Fixed batteries spawn rotation
- There was missing "SLP" text in loading screen
- Fixed problem with snow footsteps in tunnel behind the doors
Changed files in this update