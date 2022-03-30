 Skip to content

Project XMAS update for 30 March 2022

Changelog for Project XMAS 1.1.0

From now it's easier to find a key and a exit from labirynth :

  • Changed player spawn position closer to the doors
  • Now the labirynth is a little bit smaller

Other new Features :

  • Added ability to change VHS Effects strenght
  • New variants of walls with some captions
  • Lowered a little bit in-game VHS Sounds
  • Improved Shelf model
  • For now there is no duplicates of notes - only one type of note per whole maze
  • Added Audio zone near the doors

Bugfixes :

  • Fixed problem with player spawning inside the wall
  • The pause menu now stopping the game time
  • The achivements works properly
  • Fixed bug where the pause menu was overlayed on options
  • Fixed bug with VHS Effect on reading note screen
  • Now the game settings are autosaved to file
  • Fixed problem with stopped time after returning to main menu
  • The loading screen works better
  • Corrected the roof material and position
  • Fixed doors material
  • Fixed pages spawn rotation
  • Fixed batteries spawn rotation
  • There was missing "SLP" text in loading screen
  • Fixed problem with snow footsteps in tunnel behind the doors

