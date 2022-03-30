 Skip to content

Luminary update for 30 March 2022

[Complete] March 30, 2022 Server Maintenance

Luminary update for 30 March 2022

[Complete] March 30, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.


•Server Refresh [Zeus server | Hestia server]

  • Attendance Event
    Ongoing event

-April Fool's Event
April 1, 2022

  • New Mount: Baywatch Coming SOON!
    April 6, 2022

-Luminary Fashionista
April 12, 2022

-Goonzu Weekend Event
April 30, 2022

-Hestia Town Opening Event
April 4 to April 7, 2022

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Steam Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu.

Regards,
Luminary Global Team

