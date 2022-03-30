[Complete] March 30, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
•Server Refresh [Zeus server | Hestia server]
- Attendance Event
Ongoing event
-April Fool's Event
April 1, 2022
- New Mount: Baywatch Coming SOON!
April 6, 2022
-Luminary Fashionista
April 12, 2022
-Goonzu Weekend Event
April 30, 2022
-Hestia Town Opening Event
April 4 to April 7, 2022
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Steam Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu.
Regards,
Luminary Global Team
