The Ascent - Steam Hotfix March 30th

The following summary covers the key areas we have addressed in this new major Patch update for The Ascent on Steam. This Patch #9 is now live for all players on Steam.
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue where purchased items from the various Vendors would not show for Client Players.
- Fixed an issue where the title takes a noticeably long time to recognize that the Player has left the lobby, which could prevent a Client Player problems trying to rejoin.
- Fixed a potential crash after triggering the "Photomode" button and disconnecting the controller at the same time.
- We fixed a number of stability issues around controller disconnections that could happen at various points.
- Fixed a potential issue where Players could get trapped inside a small area next to the elevator in corpZone.
- Resolved an issue in Local Co-op where a soft-lock could potentially happen if multiple interactions were triggered at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where a Client Player NPC dialogue is progressed by the Host Player clicking next in a dialogue with an entirely different character.
- Fixed some general stability issues in NG+.
- Resolved an issue in NG+ Online Co-op where currently equipped weapons are not shown in the Player's HUD for Clients after the cutscene.
- Fixed the issue where the animation of hammer hitting the ground of Hammerhand Larkians was missing.
- Fixed some NG+ Tutorial display issues.
- Minor camera fix in the Silo 86 area where the Player view could be cut off at the bottom of the screen.
- Fixed a number of minor collision issues that could happen when using certain Augmentations.
- Fixed a number of minor general collision issues.
Our team is still continuing to work hard on improving the game and we continue to be very grateful for all the support and feedback from our players.
The Ascent team
