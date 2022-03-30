[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on March 31st

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, March 31st

Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]March 31st 00:50[/td]

[td]March 31st 07:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]March 30th 17:50[/td]

[td]March 31st 00:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]March 31st 09:50[/td]

[td]March 31st 16:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]April 1st 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]March 31st 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]April 1st 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.

※ Some of the contents may not match due to an issue with the Steam Notice Preview function.

This issue will be fixed when the notice function is normalized.