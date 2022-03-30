 Skip to content

Renryuu: Ascension update for 30 March 2022

Update 22.03.30

30 March 2022

Changes in the update to version 22.03.30:

  • When you have all party members, and their relationship with Ryen at 100 or higher, Trey will have a new dialog at the sleeping chambers. His quest "Marriage" will guide you through the process of marrying one of your girls. However, at the moment only Tsubaki and Mirel are available.
  • After advancing the events for Mirel's wedding, you unlock a CG scene with Liana, which also unlocks a new CG scene with Ryen and Mirel.
  • A new category was added for the CG room options for Tsubaki and Mirel, to replay major events like the proposal and wedding.
    Other characters will also get such a category later, and I consider to add some old events to this as well, to allow the players to re-play funny or important story events.
  • Little detail: Each wedding will add or change something in your bedroom, as you receive wedding gifts that remind you of the character.
  • Tsubaki's CG when you start the game was updated.
  • I fixed a bug with Kayelinth's "Veggy Lover" skill in her skill tree. It healed/damaged 500 HP instead of increasing/decreasing the max HP when you learned/unlearned the skill. Please reset and re-learn the skill if you want the proper effect from it.

