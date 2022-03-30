 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Citystate II update for 30 March 2022

Patch 1.1.4c

Share · View all patches · Build 8464383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick patch of a patch to fix the terraforming issue.

BUG FIXES

  • Terraforming tool was not functioning. Other tool such as bulldozer and road builder were not updating terrain.
  • Updated credits and start screen
  • Optimizations to the terrain updating process
  • Commute types data in stats for air taxi usage was incorrect.
  • Exchange Rate in Nation view was incorrect
  • Props and parked vehicles took too long to update
  • Trying to purchase a new city tile without enough money will now play the negative chime.
  • Shadow quality "Low" settings will now disable all shadows completely (great for older CPUs!).

Changed files in this update

Citystate II Content Depot 1352851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.