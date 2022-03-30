Patch 1.1.4c

A quick patch of a patch to fix the terraforming issue.
BUG FIXES
- Terraforming tool was not functioning. Other tool such as bulldozer and road builder were not updating terrain.
- Updated credits and start screen
- Optimizations to the terrain updating process
- Commute types data in stats for air taxi usage was incorrect.
- Exchange Rate in Nation view was incorrect
- Props and parked vehicles took too long to update
- Trying to purchase a new city tile without enough money will now play the negative chime.
- Shadow quality "Low" settings will now disable all shadows completely (great for older CPUs!).
Changed files in this update