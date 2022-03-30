 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 30 March 2022

DDNet 16.0 released

DDNet 16.0 has been released with the following changes:

  • [Client] New Vulkan graphics renderer for more FPS (enable in Graphics Settings) [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Improved demo renderer performance [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] New players join Tutorial servers by default
  • [Client] Replace browser icons with font icons [Jupeyy]
  • [Editor] Quad knife tool [Ravie]
  • [Client+Server] Exception handling on Windows (Crash reports in %APPDATA%\Teeworlds\dumps) [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Automatic font size in menu [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Make hook collision line size adjustable [sjrc6]
  • [Client] Automatically select search string on Ctrl+F [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Add optional save_replay parameter (filename) [simpygirl]
  • [Client] Improvement of the automatic completion of player names in chat [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Fix duplicated team messages with dummy [c0d3d3]
  • [Client] Fix binds, fix sounds and demo playback for violent gametypes [Kaffeine]
  • [Client] Fix sound bug on large maps (like Back in Time 3) [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Fix dummy connect on some vanilla servers [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Show key presses in nameplates [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Update local hook collision line every frame [sjrc6]
  • [Client] Allow the ghost to carry any weapon [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Show correct server address when connecting
  • [Client] Drop non-RGBA image-support in skins [Chairn]
  • [Client] Fix listbox item double click behaviour [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix bindings with modifiers [Kaffeine]
  • [Client] Support saving any size binds
  • [Client] HTTP Serverbrowser: Quit faster
  • [Client] Remove the totally unsafe editor undo
  • [Client] Fix client freezes if server sends funny ticks [ChillerDragon, heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Fix wrong warnings with saved config file
  • [Client] Fix integer overflow in CHud when server time exceeds around 248 days [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Set gfx_opengl_major 1 as default on 32bit Windows
  • [Client] Don't print binds into F1
  • [Client] Fix player death effect color [srdante]
  • [Server] Do not mute if spam protection is off [ChillerDragon]
  • [Server] Write log to disk on assert [Jupeyy]
  • [Server] Fix specteam 1 not showing teammates while spectating/freecam in solo [sjrc6]
  • [Server] Fix logging into rcon with dummy [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] No chat messages for live freeze
  • [Server] Make spawn position independent of players in other teams
  • [Server] Record player_ready event in Teehistorian [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Fix recording server-side demos [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Fix laser clipping [Kaffeine]
  • [Tools] Fixed bad DataReader loop on map_replace_image [sctt]
  • [Client+Server] Support NO_COLOR environment variable

