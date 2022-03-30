OBS Studio 27.2.4 hotfix

Changes:
- Fixed a bug where sources could show up in the mixer while using studio mode even when those sources weren’t active [cg2121]
- Fixed a bug where audio wouldn’t capture for people with older Windows versions [rcdrone]
- Fixed an incorrectly colored icon on the Rachni theme [Monsteer]
- Fixed an issue that could lead to the macOS application bundle’s signature being invalidated when distributed in a way that does not preserve extended file attributes (e.g. Steam) [derrod]
