OBS Studio update for 30 March 2022

OBS Studio 27.2.4 hotfix

Build 8464211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Fixed a bug where sources could show up in the mixer while using studio mode even when those sources weren’t active [cg2121]
  • Fixed a bug where audio wouldn’t capture for people with older Windows versions [rcdrone]
  • Fixed an incorrectly colored icon on the Rachni theme [Monsteer]
  • Fixed an issue that could lead to the macOS application bundle’s signature being invalidated when distributed in a way that does not preserve extended file attributes (e.g. Steam) [derrod]

