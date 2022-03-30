Update 0.17.11

Hi!
We are ready to release a new update! It brings a ton of multiplayer improvements and should fix most of the remaining problems, especially with bigger farms.
CHANGES
- Improved player collision and action trigger detection. This should help with the hammer and environment collision problems;
- Improved world sync between players and servers. Now data is loaded in smaller chunks, Order is organized on reception and the game can only be started when all packages arrived in the right/new order. We know that it sounds like tech mumbo-jumbo, but trust us, it will make everything better;
- Improved character movement. Now you shouldn't get stuck as much as before;
- Staff building can no longer be constructed. We will unlock it once we add staff to the game.
FIXES
- Fixed weird sounds when using shovel or watering Can;
- Fixed cows not going to Milking Stanchion;
- Fixed Alina map for multiplayer;
- Fixed wrong translation for Animal food;
- Fixed wrong chat option with NPCs after you got a quest from the town board;
- Fixed continue chat button sometimes appearing when it should not;
- Fixed random crash when talking to NPCs;
- Fixed Fishing stats not saving for players;
- Fixed big worlds getting stuck at the connection window.
