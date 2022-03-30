 Skip to content

Blender update for 30 March 2022

Blender 3.1.1 Corrective Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 8464036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blender 3.1.1 features many bug fixes.

  • Fix memory leak evaluating PyDrivers. (rBeff7e9aa45a)
  • PyAPI: ID property group returns wrong type with iter(). (T94121)
  • Grease Pencil > Stroke > Normalize Thickness Causes Crash. (T96352)
  • GPencil: Fix unreported select error in Normalize operator. (rBaf6b88c629d)
  • Unable to set active material output node using Python. (T96292)
  • is_active_output stopped working correctly. (T96396)
  • Nodegroups don't update the shaders anymore in 3.1. (T96402)
  • Crash with Close Area menu 3D view. (T96416)
  • Issue clicking on stem of arrow gizmos to scale on axis. (T96357)
  • Armature corrupted after undo. (T96452)
  • Overlapping Volumes broken in Cycles, GPU only (possible regression). (T96381)
  • Multiscatter GGX regression with non-zero roughness and a bump texture on a non-manifold object. (T96417)
  • New 3.1+ OBJ exporter no longer has "operator presets" nor a way to skip modifiers. (T96303)
  • Crash when changing shader to nodegroup in properties. (T96386)
  • GPencil: Fill freezes when use invert and click inside areas. (T96518)
  • Fix object centers & geometry selecting meta-elements in edit-mode. (rB6aa45434623)
  • Stereoscopy with Motion Blur crashes in Eevee. (T96572)
  • C3D Import. (T14392)
  • OBJ Export: wrong normals with scaled object. (T96430)
  • New obj exporter: Scale factor is applied incorrectly. (T96415)
  • New .obj exporter: Material groups not being written. (T96470)
  • New OBJ exporter no longer groups faces by material, causing issues with some other apps (e.g. Procreate). (T96511)
  • Crash when a curve object got an array modifier with a mesh object containing a vertex group set as cap. (T96494)
  • Bake normals for multi-resolution object is broken. (T96401)
  • Set ID for Instances not work in Blender 3.1. (T96420)
  • Regression: Can not translate after selecting with Select Circle. (T96515)
  • Regression: NLA crash when reordering tracks if no object is selected. (T96624)
  • Crash on Geometry Nodes Edit Mode tap Tab. (T96316)
  • Regression: Texture Mapping properties of texture nodes are not updated in 3D Viewport. (T96361)
  • Regression: Crash when pressing F3 outside a Blender window if Developer extras is on. (T96705)
  • snap does not work properly. (T96711)
  • UV Editor doesn't work when GPU Subdivision in the Viewport is enabled. (T96372)
  • Fix missing updates for external render engines rendering tiles. (rBc91d39e4735)
  • Add Curve Extra Objects addon fails when adding Curvy Curve. (T96342)
  • Regression: Script using bmesh.ops.wireframe and bmesh.ops.bevel does not work the same in 3.1 and in 3.01. (T96308)
  • Regression: Crash when executing bpy.types.ShapeKey.normals_vertex_get. (T96294)
  • Fix text editor failure to move the cursor for syntax errors. (rB694e20b1415)
  • Gpencil: Inverted Fill makes extra stroke at origin (0,0,0). (T96790)
  • Image editor: not updating after image operation. (rBf6e2c9bc97d)
  • Regression: Blender 3.1 bake from multires not reflected in the Image Editor. (T96670)
  • Regression: GPencil primitives handlers not working. (T96828)
  • Regression: Snapping is broken with proportional editing. (T96812)
  • Regression: Cutting a strip with keyframes in the VSE deletes the keyframes from the original (left) strip. (T96699)
  • Regression: VSE Wipe transition does not work. (T96582)
  • Heap corruption in file_browse_exec. (T96691)
  • GPencil: Scripting weight_get cannot retrieve weights of certain vertex groups. (T96799)
  • vertex paint face selction display bug gpu subdivision. (T96356)

