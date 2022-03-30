 Skip to content

My Newborn Life In A Harem update for 30 March 2022

【3/30 Game Improvement Update】

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your play and feedback. In order to improve the playing experience
We have updated the game on 3/30, the update is as follows.

  1. Shorten the maximum number of days limit to 90 days
  2. Accelerate the work rhythm: reduce the work cost of physical strength and increase the money getting from work
  3. Adding tips for meeting women
  4. Reduce the chance of random events
    *We recommend not to use the past save data and restart the game directly, thank you!

Playmeow Games

