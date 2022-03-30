【3/30 Game Improvement Update】

Thank you for your play and feedback. In order to improve the playing experience
We have updated the game on 3/30, the update is as follows.
- Shorten the maximum number of days limit to 90 days
- Accelerate the work rhythm: reduce the work cost of physical strength and increase the money getting from work
- Adding tips for meeting women
- Reduce the chance of random events
*We recommend not to use the past save data and restart the game directly, thank you!
Playmeow Games
Changed files in this update