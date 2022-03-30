- Fixed an issue where costs and produced amounts of the "Acid Transformation" recipes were reversed and - converting Acidstone to Acidwood and then back to Acidstone would yield a net positive balance allowing for infinite crafting - which was obviously not intended.
- Fixed an issue where harvester buildings didn't have any upkeep costs and did not actually use up any workers despite showing them in the building window. This will only affect newly built harvesters, those built before the patch will still have no upkeep/workers.
- Reduced harvester building worker and upkeep costs.
Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 30 March 2022
Update 8 Patch 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update