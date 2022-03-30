 Skip to content

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 30 March 2022

Update 8 Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8463577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where costs and produced amounts of the "Acid Transformation" recipes were reversed and - converting Acidstone to Acidwood and then back to Acidstone would yield a net positive balance allowing for infinite crafting - which was obviously not intended.
  • Fixed an issue where harvester buildings didn't have any upkeep costs and did not actually use up any workers despite showing them in the building window. This will only affect newly built harvesters, those built before the patch will still have no upkeep/workers.
  • Reduced harvester building worker and upkeep costs.

Changed files in this update

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities Content Depot 1076751
  • Loading history…
