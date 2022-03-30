🔹The argentinosaurus model, textures, and animations have been replaced with new ones. The argentinosaurus comes with 6 skin texture variants.
Isles of Pangaea update for 30 March 2022
New Argentinosaurus Model
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update