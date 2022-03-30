 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 30 March 2022

1.76.0 Release notes

Build 8462404 · Last edited by Wendy

  • TaylorMade Stealth Clubs - Featuring an all-new carbon twist face, grab the latest from TaylorMade today
  • The Masters Apparel - Dress like Lexi Thompson and Bryson DeChambeau in new Puma apparel
  • Earth Day Showdown - Ring in spring with a brand new Showdown, starting soon!
  • WGT Live Series - Earn your spot on the leaderboard in the May Open

