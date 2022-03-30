- TaylorMade Stealth Clubs - Featuring an all-new carbon twist face, grab the latest from TaylorMade today
- The Masters Apparel - Dress like Lexi Thompson and Bryson DeChambeau in new Puma apparel
- Earth Day Showdown - Ring in spring with a brand new Showdown, starting soon!
- WGT Live Series - Earn your spot on the leaderboard in the May Open
WGT Golf update for 30 March 2022
1.76.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update