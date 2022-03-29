UPDATE 1.0.14

Small Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where "Rolling Hell" was not saving the score.
- Fixed an issue where in some cases Rolling Hell was unable to finish.
- Fixed an issue where UI showed incorrect info about Hero Time.
Balance:
- All Trees now makes you bounce more.
- More Trees.
- First levels of the game now are more difficult.
Changes:
- Added more info about the progress of the game in "Rolling Hell Level"
- Small changes to allow Leaderboards in a upcoming update.
Hope you enjoy the game!!
