- Added a new item called Spore Orb. This item can be used during monster engagement to detect if they have weakness.
- Added Weapon, Sidearm and Magic icons to the HUD that display a monsters weakness when using the Spore Orb.
- Completed all the monster weakness / weapon functionality. Now Weapons, Sidearms and Magic can deal weakness damage to specific monsters.
- You can now damage monsters when taking a step back and firing a Sidearm or casting Magic instead of having to stay in direct melee range.
- Added Spore Orb key binding to Controls accessed via the Main Menu and Pause Screen.
- Added Spore Orb icons and description to the Inventory Screen.
- You can now carry unlimited Daggers.
- Magic and Ammo carry limit has been bumped from 100 to 500 each.
- Fixed Flame Boots description that was connected to wrong item. (Japanese description only)
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 29 March 2022
New Item, Increased Carry Limit, Completed Weakness System, Bug Fixes etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
