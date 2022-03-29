 Skip to content

Super Rolling Heroes update for 29 March 2022

UPDATE 1.0.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where "Rolling Hell" was not saving the score.
  • Fixed an issue where in some cases Rolling Hell was unable to finish.
  • Fixed an issue where UI showed incorrect info about Hero Time.

Balance:

  • All Trees now makes you bounce more.
  • More Trees.
  • First levels of the game now are more difficult.

Changes:

  • Added more info about the progress of the game in "Rolling Hell Level"
  • Small changes to allow Leaderboards in a upcoming update.

Hope you enjoy the game!!

