Fixed a rare crash that could occur with Sacred Bark and the Army in a Bottle potion
Fixed a crash that could occur when slaying Hermit in Act 2 (took a few reports to figure out the specifics here, sorry for the delay everyone)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a rare crash that could occur with Sacred Bark and the Army in a Bottle potion
Fixed a crash that could occur when slaying Hermit in Act 2 (took a few reports to figure out the specifics here, sorry for the delay everyone)
Changed files in this update