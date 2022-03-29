 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Circuit: Laser Maze update for 29 March 2022

Update: 4/29/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8461616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
The skip animation text on the title screen has been moved to the left side as to not interfere with the Steam overlay.

Update:
The skip animation on the title screen can now be skipped with any key instead of just "Return/Enter"

Changed files in this update

Circuit: Laser Maze Content Depot 1870711
  • Loading history…
Circuit: Laser Maze Depot Windows Depot 1870712
  • Loading history…
Circuit: Laser Maze Linux Depot 1870713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.