Skullborn Playtest update for 29 March 2022

v0.0.38

v0.0.38

Build 8461610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dungeon Builder fixes and tweaks:
Fixed bug where chests location was not being saved
Player can edit blocks of moving platforms and doors
Doors can be rotated
Changed double doors to single doors

