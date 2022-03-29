Dungeon Builder fixes and tweaks:
Fixed bug where chests location was not being saved
Player can edit blocks of moving platforms and doors
Doors can be rotated
Changed double doors to single doors
Skullborn Playtest update for 29 March 2022
v0.0.38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
