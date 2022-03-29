Patch Notes 0.31

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.31 (03/29/2022)
-Chests in the base map can now be opened.
-Infos from exclamation marks on labyrinth menu are now easy to read.
-Fixed an opening where you can fall from the platform on Fisherman's Nest.
-Shrouded Fields was missing from the map loot pool. It's added.
-Research Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Fossil Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Trading Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest and Shrouded Fields. They are added.
-Legendary Bounty Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Fixed the trade container not being able to receive the cargo for trader quests.
-Triforce node in Labyrinth has function now.
-'Coming Soon' animation on Craft and Labyrinth units in base has been removed.
