Shades Of Rayna update for 29 March 2022

Patch Notes 0.31

Patch Notes 0.31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.31 (03/29/2022)

-Chests in the base map can now be opened.
-Infos from exclamation marks on labyrinth menu are now easy to read.
-Fixed an opening where you can fall from the platform on Fisherman's Nest.
-Shrouded Fields was missing from the map loot pool. It's added.
-Research Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Fossil Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Trading Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest and Shrouded Fields. They are added.
-Legendary Bounty Progressions were missing for Fisherman's Nest's and Shrouded Fields' mobs. They are added.
-Fixed the trade container not being able to receive the cargo for trader quests.
-Triforce node in Labyrinth has function now.
-'Coming Soon' animation on Craft and Labyrinth units in base has been removed.

