Rank: Warmaster update for 29 March 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3728

29 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All Buildings updated to PBR. Striping still coming.
  • Capitol ship updated with striping and PBR
  • Colors now able to be randomly selected for a corporation.
  • Shields now show correctly with techweb assigned colors. (These will be further updated)
  • Added better Error Handler in Debug builds.
  • Prologue 1 should be solid now.
  • Multiplayer Glitch fixed.
  • Various Fixes

Changed files in this update

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
  • Loading history…
