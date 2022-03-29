- All Buildings updated to PBR. Striping still coming.
- Capitol ship updated with striping and PBR
- Colors now able to be randomly selected for a corporation.
- Shields now show correctly with techweb assigned colors. (These will be further updated)
- Added better Error Handler in Debug builds.
- Prologue 1 should be solid now.
- Multiplayer Glitch fixed.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 29 March 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3728
