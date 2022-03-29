v1.6.0 - 2022-03-29 Grafting

Vitalife secret lab
- A new mechanic called Augmentation Grafting has been added. Resleeving has been removed.
- Credit to @nickofolas for his incredible work.
Stanek
- BREAKING: Many functions in the stanek API were renamed in order to avoid name collision with things like Map.prototype.get
UI
- Major update to Sleeve, Gang UI, and Create Program (@nickofolas)
- re-add pre tags to support slash n in prompt (@jacktose)
- Tabelize linked output of 'ls' (@Master-Guy)
- Add the ability to filter open scripts (@phyzical)
- Add minHeight to editor tabs (@nickofolas)
- Properly expand gang equipment cards to fill entire screen (@nickofolas)
- Add shortcut to Faction augmentations page from FactionsRoot (@nickofolas)
- Fix extra space on editor tabs (@nickofolas)
- Present offline message as list (@DSteve595)
- add box showing remaining augments per faction (@jjayeon)
- Add tab switching support to vim mode (@JParisFerrer)
- Show current task on gang management screen (@zeddrak)
- Fix for ui of gang members current task when set via api (@phyzical)
- Don't hide irrelevant materials if their stock is not empty and hide irrelevant divisions from Export (@SagePtr)
- Fix regex to enable alpha transparency hex codes (8 digits) (@surdaft)
API
- Added dark web functions to ns api
- BREAKING: purchaseTor() should returns true if player already has Tor. (@DavidGrinberg, @waffleattack)
- Implement getBonusTime in Corporation API (@t-wolfeadam)
- Added functions to purchase TIX and WSI (@incubusnb)
- purchaseSleeveAug checks shock value (@incubusnb)
- Fix bug with hacknet api
- Fix spendHashes bug
- Added 0 cost of asleep() (@Master-Guy)
- Fix some misleading corporation errors (@TheRealMaxion)
- expose the inBladeburner on the player object (@phyzical)
- added ram charge for stanek width and height (@phyzical)
- Fix sufficient player money check to buy back shares. (@ChrissiQ)
- Fix Static Ram Circumventing for some NS functions (@CrafterKolyan)
- added CorporationSoftCap to NetscriptDefinitions (@phyzical)
- Added definition of autocomplete() 'data' argument. (@tigercat2000)
- Adding support for text/select options in Prompt command (@PhilipArmstead)
- Added the ability to exportGame via api (@phyzical)
Arcade
- Added an arcade to New Tokyo where you can play a 4 year old version of bitburner.
Misc.
- Add a warning triggered while auto-saves are off. (@MartinFournier)
- Log info for field analysis now displays actual rank gained. (@ApamNapat)
- Removed BladeburnerSkillCost from skill point cost description. (@ApamNapat)
- Fix handling for UpArrow in bladeburner console. (@dowinter)
- Add GitHub action to check PRs for generated files. (@MartinFournier)
- Cap Staneks gift at 25x25 to prevent crashes. (@waffleattack)
- Remove old & unused files from repository. (@MartinFournier)
- Factions on the factions screens are sorted by story progress / type. (@phyzical)
- Fix log manager not picking up new runs of scripts. (@phyzical)
- Added prettier to cicd.
- UI improvements (@phyzical)
- Documentation / Typos (@nanogyth, @Master-Guy, @incubusnb, @ApamNapat, @phyzical, @SagePtr)
- Give player code a copy of Division.upgrades instead of the live object (@Ornedan)
- Fix bug with small town achievement.
- Fix bug with purchaseSleeveAug (@phyzical)
- Check before unlocking corp upgrade (@gianfun)
- General codebase improvements. (@phyzical, @Master-Guy, @ApamNapat)
- Waiting on promises in NS1 no longer freezes the script. (@Master-Guy)
- Fix bug with missing ramcost for tFormat (@TheMas3212)
- Fix crash with new prompt
- Quick fix to prevent division by 0 in terminal (@Master-Guy)
- removed ip references (@phyzical, @Master-Guy)
- Terminal now supports 'ls -l'
- Fix negative number formatting (@Master-Guy)
- Fix unique ip generation (@InDieTasten)
- remove terminal command theme from docs (@phyzical)
- Fix 'Augmentations Left' with gang factions (@nickofolas)
- Attempt to fix 'bladeburner.process()' early routing issue (@MartinFournier)
- work in progress augment fix (@phyzical)
- Fixes missing space in Smart Supply (@TheRealMaxion)
- Change license to Apache 2 with Commons Clause
- updated regex sanitization (@mbrannen)
- Sleeve fix for when faction isnt found (@phyzical)
- Fix editor "close" naming (@phyzical)
- Fix bug with sleeves where some factions would be listed as workable. (@phyzical)
- Fix research tree of product industries post-prestige (@pd)
- Added a check for exisiting industry type before expanding (@phyzical)
- fix hackAnalyzeThreads returning infinity (@chrisrabe)
- Make growthAnalyze more accurate (@dwRchyngqxs)
- Add 'Zoom -> Reset Zoom' command to Steam (@smolgumball)
- Add hasOwnProperty check to GetServer (@SagePtr)
- Speed up employee productivity calculation (@pd)
- Field Work and Security Work benefit from 'share' (@SagePtr)
- Nerf noodle bar.
