Bitburner update for 29 March 2022

v1.6.0 - 2022-03-29 Grafting

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vitalife secret lab

  • A new mechanic called Augmentation Grafting has been added. Resleeving has been removed.
  • Credit to @nickofolas for his incredible work.

Stanek

  • BREAKING: Many functions in the stanek API were renamed in order to avoid name collision with things like Map.prototype.get

UI

  • Major update to Sleeve, Gang UI, and Create Program (@nickofolas)
  • re-add pre tags to support slash n in prompt (@jacktose)
  • Tabelize linked output of 'ls' (@Master-Guy)
  • Add the ability to filter open scripts (@phyzical)
  • Add minHeight to editor tabs (@nickofolas)
  • Properly expand gang equipment cards to fill entire screen (@nickofolas)
  • Add shortcut to Faction augmentations page from FactionsRoot (@nickofolas)
  • Fix extra space on editor tabs (@nickofolas)
  • Present offline message as list (@DSteve595)
  • add box showing remaining augments per faction (@jjayeon)
  • Add tab switching support to vim mode (@JParisFerrer)
  • Show current task on gang management screen (@zeddrak)
  • Fix for ui of gang members current task when set via api (@phyzical)
  • Don't hide irrelevant materials if their stock is not empty and hide irrelevant divisions from Export (@SagePtr)
  • Fix regex to enable alpha transparency hex codes (8 digits) (@surdaft)

API

  • Added dark web functions to ns api
  • BREAKING: purchaseTor() should returns true if player already has Tor. (@DavidGrinberg, @waffleattack)
  • Implement getBonusTime in Corporation API (@t-wolfeadam)
  • Added functions to purchase TIX and WSI (@incubusnb)
  • purchaseSleeveAug checks shock value (@incubusnb)
  • Fix bug with hacknet api
  • Fix spendHashes bug
  • Added 0 cost of asleep() (@Master-Guy)
  • Fix some misleading corporation errors (@TheRealMaxion)
  • expose the inBladeburner on the player object (@phyzical)
  • added ram charge for stanek width and height (@phyzical)
  • Fix sufficient player money check to buy back shares. (@ChrissiQ)
  • Fix Static Ram Circumventing for some NS functions (@CrafterKolyan)
  • added CorporationSoftCap to NetscriptDefinitions (@phyzical)
  • Added definition of autocomplete() 'data' argument. (@tigercat2000)
  • Adding support for text/select options in Prompt command (@PhilipArmstead)
  • Added the ability to exportGame via api (@phyzical)

Arcade

  • Added an arcade to New Tokyo where you can play a 4 year old version of bitburner.

Misc.

  • Add a warning triggered while auto-saves are off. (@MartinFournier)
  • Log info for field analysis now displays actual rank gained. (@ApamNapat)
  • Removed BladeburnerSkillCost from skill point cost description. (@ApamNapat)
  • Fix handling for UpArrow in bladeburner console. (@dowinter)
  • Add GitHub action to check PRs for generated files. (@MartinFournier)
  • Cap Staneks gift at 25x25 to prevent crashes. (@waffleattack)
  • Remove old & unused files from repository. (@MartinFournier)
  • Factions on the factions screens are sorted by story progress / type. (@phyzical)
  • Fix log manager not picking up new runs of scripts. (@phyzical)
  • Added prettier to cicd.
  • UI improvements (@phyzical)
  • Documentation / Typos (@nanogyth, @Master-Guy, @incubusnb, @ApamNapat, @phyzical, @SagePtr)
  • Give player code a copy of Division.upgrades instead of the live object (@Ornedan)
  • Fix bug with small town achievement.
  • Fix bug with purchaseSleeveAug (@phyzical)
  • Check before unlocking corp upgrade (@gianfun)
  • General codebase improvements. (@phyzical, @Master-Guy, @ApamNapat)
  • Waiting on promises in NS1 no longer freezes the script. (@Master-Guy)
  • Fix bug with missing ramcost for tFormat (@TheMas3212)
  • Fix crash with new prompt
  • Quick fix to prevent division by 0 in terminal (@Master-Guy)
  • removed ip references (@phyzical, @Master-Guy)
  • Terminal now supports 'ls -l'
  • Fix negative number formatting (@Master-Guy)
  • Fix unique ip generation (@InDieTasten)
  • remove terminal command theme from docs (@phyzical)
  • Fix 'Augmentations Left' with gang factions (@nickofolas)
  • Attempt to fix 'bladeburner.process()' early routing issue (@MartinFournier)
  • work in progress augment fix (@phyzical)
  • Fixes missing space in Smart Supply (@TheRealMaxion)
  • Change license to Apache 2 with Commons Clause
  • updated regex sanitization (@mbrannen)
  • Sleeve fix for when faction isnt found (@phyzical)
  • Fix editor "close" naming (@phyzical)
  • Fix bug with sleeves where some factions would be listed as workable. (@phyzical)
  • Fix research tree of product industries post-prestige (@pd)
  • Added a check for exisiting industry type before expanding (@phyzical)
  • fix hackAnalyzeThreads returning infinity (@chrisrabe)
  • Make growthAnalyze more accurate (@dwRchyngqxs)
  • Add 'Zoom -> Reset Zoom' command to Steam (@smolgumball)
  • Add hasOwnProperty check to GetServer (@SagePtr)
  • Speed up employee productivity calculation (@pd)
  • Field Work and Security Work benefit from 'share' (@SagePtr)
  • Nerf noodle bar.

