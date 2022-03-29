 Skip to content

Sophstar update for 29 March 2022

Update 1.07

Update 1.07 · Build 8460894

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the game to 1.07 version. This was just some minor bug-fixes which apparently no one had noticed.... but at least one of them was noticed when porting the game to consoles.

  • Unlockables were being unlocked automatically before the condition to unlock then were met. If you get stuff unlocked before the right time, congratulations, consider it a bonus :)

  • Online Leaderboards wasn't updating when changing difficulty on certain occasions.

If you have any problems with this version, just report them at the usual place:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

