New AI behaviour / bug fixed

Patch Notes
- New hunting phase for the AI ( this will trigger off each collectable picked up )
- Re worked the doors to no longer open at different angles or create rubber banding issues for clients
- Re worked the keys to no longer have weird interaction angles or clients needing to spam interact to pick up
- Added some validation code to the revival system to see if it helps with animation states
- Added an Tips UI by pressing "H" or "LT" on controller
- Added some checks when leaving or joining sessions to ensure people don't randomly join you
- Disabled the invite button temporarily (Use shift + TAB )
- Disabled med kits temporarily, you can revive as normal
Thank you for the continued support!
Tombstone Games
