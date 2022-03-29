 Skip to content

Teraphobia update for 29 March 2022

New AI behaviour / bug fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[/b]Patch Notes[b]

  • New hunting phase for the AI ( this will trigger off each collectable picked up )
  • Re worked the doors to no longer open at different angles or create rubber banding issues for clients
  • Re worked the keys to no longer have weird interaction angles or clients needing to spam interact to pick up
  • Added some validation code to the revival system to see if it helps with animation states
  • Added an Tips UI by pressing "H" or "LT" on controller
  • Added some checks when leaving or joining sessions to ensure people don't randomly join you
  • Disabled the invite button temporarily (Use shift + TAB )
  • Disabled med kits temporarily, you can revive as normal

Thank you for the continued support!

Tombstone Games

