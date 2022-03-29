Launch Feedback Update

Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the response on Slackline VR. I've now made some changes and updates to fix important aspects of the game.
- Added a balance level indicator that let's you know if you're in level before starting to balance. I created this for 2 reasons; to help new players understand the balancing mechanic, and to avoid that you fall as soon as you start.
- Added the option to mute the menu music
- Added the option to mute in-game sounds
- Created a button to exit the game
