Slackline VR update for 29 March 2022

Launch Feedback Update

Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the response on Slackline VR. I've now made some changes and updates to fix important aspects of the game.

  • Added a balance level indicator that let's you know if you're in level before starting to balance. I created this for 2 reasons; to help new players understand the balancing mechanic, and to avoid that you fall as soon as you start.
  • Added the option to mute the menu music
  • Added the option to mute in-game sounds
  • Created a button to exit the game

