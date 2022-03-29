 Skip to content

Auto World Tycoon update for 29 March 2022

Patch Version 1.12

Patch Version 1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.12
• Bug Fix: Could enter the in-game browser or a business while in edit mode
• Bug Fix: Alignments were off on some of the check boxes causing them to float out of position
• Bug Fix: Dealership canvas wasn’t properly updating when open
• Bug Fix: Customer Count was not resetting when the day was over
• Added Current Customer Count to the Dealership home screen
• Added Clear the Dealership sales log
• Added Arrows at the top of the UI that navigates between your businesses
• Increased the number of cars a player starts with from 6 – 8
• Increased the number of potential customers per hour for Dealerships
• Removed auto-pause when in edit mode
• PC: Swapped the rotate Game Object while in edit mode from mouse wheel to left mouse

