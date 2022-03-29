 Skip to content

PANELKI update for 29 March 2022

PANELKI 1.0.3

Build 8460336

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.3.

Changes:
  • The cost of cleaning the entrance of the corner house is now 100 rub.
  • Added detailed phrases if the player forgot to do something at the house.
  • Increased number of ticket offices.
  • Amount of snow thrown reduced.
  • Flashlight improved.
Bugfixes:
  • The algorithm for checking the removal of snow from the roof has been fixed (now for sure!). (via barsicchan)
  • Multi-spawning of ad boards in one of the houses has been fixed.
  • The physics of the ball has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug with changing focal length in the camera.
  • "Return settings" button in the camera (with blur) has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug with changing the sound volume after the ending.

If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!

Enjoy the game!

