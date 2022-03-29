PANELKI 1.0.3

Update 1.0.3.
Changes:
- The cost of cleaning the entrance of the corner house is now 100 rub.
- Added detailed phrases if the player forgot to do something at the house.
- Increased number of ticket offices.
- Amount of snow thrown reduced.
- Flashlight improved.
Bugfixes:
- The algorithm for checking the removal of snow from the roof has been fixed (now for sure!). (via barsicchan)
- Multi-spawning of ad boards in one of the houses has been fixed.
- The physics of the ball has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug with changing focal length in the camera.
- "Return settings" button in the camera (with blur) has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug with changing the sound volume after the ending.
If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!
Enjoy the game!
