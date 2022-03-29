Patch 0.17.0

Non-building Gameplay and Ransom Prisoners
- Every player and their villagers are now free to use all the facilities that are available in any town, while using their pack horse as a portable stockpile.
- This feature caters to non-building players who would like to play as a wandering merchant / mercenary band, without the need to construct anything at all.
- Bed assignment UI is available to all players regardless of town ownership.
- Villagers will no longer be arriving for free as a family, you have to hire them from any town, with a limited caravan quantity that replenishes when the current merchant goes back to Caringtown and a new merchant arrives.
- The hardcore rouge-like gameplay aspect of the game has been removed, as we feel that dropping all loot, losing all valor and rank is punishing enough. We hope that this will encourage more PvP as a lot lesser progress would be at stake in a war.
- Players and villagers no longer permanently die upon reaching zero HP. Instead, only the loot, valor and rank of a player is lost, while a villager will become a prisoner.
- To get back your villagers, simply talk to any merchant and select the Ransom a villager option. Every level incurs a 1000 gold cost.
- Villagers captured by enemy players in a PvP war will be at the mercy of the victor, he/she can choose to let them go for free, or negotiate with the other party. A timer will be imposed soon, so that they won't be prisoners forever.
Changes:
- The 90% protection for players Squire and below have been removed, due to the removal of permadeath.
- Shield damage reduction have been reduced from 60% to 40%, as shield-bearers were becoming very difficult to deal with.
- UI of the number of beds have been separated from current and max population.
Changed files in this update