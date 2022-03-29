 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Square update for 29 March 2022

Update 1.02 and 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 8460096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On top of the new obstacles and tweaks from the first update, we have another set of new obstacles. The game is now more fun than ever!

Thank you all for playing.

Changed files in this update

Square Windows Depot 1894221
  • Loading history…
Square Mac Depot 1894222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.