Cellyon: Boss Confrontation update for 29 March 2022

Hotfix 0.9.8.6c

Build 8460027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Add Outfit selection for humanoid bosses (Boss Maker)
  • Add Objectives node (Boss Maker)
  • Add Dialog node (Boss Maker)
  • Add Humbaba Totem
  • Add new menu for solo bosses
  • A new event: Willow Sister Challenge offers various rewards (2 player bosses)

Changes:

  • Rework of the Intercept helmet
  • Spellbook is better optimized
  • Improve projectile system

Known issues:

  • Sometimes links are invisible in the editor. To fix that, you need to move the camera around and the links should appear

