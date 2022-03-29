Hotfix 0.9.8.6c

Features:
- Add Outfit selection for humanoid bosses (Boss Maker)
- Add Objectives node (Boss Maker)
- Add Dialog node (Boss Maker)
- Add Humbaba Totem
- Add new menu for solo bosses
- A new event: Willow Sister Challenge offers various rewards (2 player bosses)
Changes:
- Rework of the Intercept helmet
- Spellbook is better optimized
- Improve projectile system
Known issues:
- Sometimes links are invisible in the editor. To fix that, you need to move the camera around and the links should appear
Changed files in this update