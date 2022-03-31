E1 OUT NOW | TramSim Vienna Update 1.9

The E1 DLC is now available in TramSim!
This update contains content for the E1 DLC, various bug fixes for AI vehicles and pedestrians as well as other topics.
The changelog in detail:
General
- Bugfix: The IBIS displayed the delay for the next station
- Bugfix: In USTRAB the side windows of the vehicles were not drying up
- The default setting for the display mode is now fullscreen
- If you fall through the floor, you are now reset to the vehicle cockpit
Map
- Bugfix: Switches locked for players could not be switched manually even if the switch was set incorrectly
- Bugfix: When shunting in front of hall 2 of the depot there were unintentional squeezes of the tram or twisted cab parts
- Bugfix: In Quellenstraße (at the stop Neilreichgasse) pedestrians sank into the sidewalk at some point
- The traffic light circuit for the intersection Kärntner Ring/Akademiestraße was corrected
AI trams
- Bugfix: AI trams sometimes got stuck at the intersection Quellenstraße/Knöllgasse
- Bugfix: At Knöllgasse, line 6 sometimes turned in the wrong direction
- Bugfix: At Börse trams running on line 71 prevented the continuation of trips for other trams
- Bugfix: AI trams sometimes got stuck in the USTRAB
AI vehicles
- AI traffic in the Quellenstraße was slightly reduced
AI pedestrians
- Bugfix: Pedestrians and waiting passengers sometimes disappeared after some time, causing stop areas and sidewalks to look empty and as a result, no more passengers could be transported
- Bugfix: People visible in the rearview mirror sank into the ground
Vehicle E2
- Bugfix: The sun blinds were gone
Vehicles ULF A1/B1
- Bugfix: Some textures were not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: Clearance and stop request chime were too quiet
Vehicle R2.2b
- The sun blinds were made functional
- Bugfix: The door animation was not always displayed correctly, so that actually opened doors sometimes looked closed
- Bugfix: The red door indicator light went out too early
- Bugfix: The interactive help for the wheelchair lift was also displayed if the wheelchair user did not want to get in
- Bugfix: Raindrops behind the blind were not displayed correctly
We wish you a lot of fun in Vienna with the new E1 DLC and this update!
Your TramSim Team
