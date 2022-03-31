 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TramSim Vienna update for 31 March 2022

E1 OUT NOW | TramSim Vienna Update 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8459841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The E1 DLC is now available in TramSim!
This update contains content for the E1 DLC, various bug fixes for AI vehicles and pedestrians as well as other topics.
The changelog in detail:

General

  • Bugfix: The IBIS displayed the delay for the next station
  • Bugfix: In USTRAB the side windows of the vehicles were not drying up
  • The default setting for the display mode is now fullscreen
  • If you fall through the floor, you are now reset to the vehicle cockpit

Map

  • Bugfix: Switches locked for players could not be switched manually even if the switch was set incorrectly
  • Bugfix: When shunting in front of hall 2 of the depot there were unintentional squeezes of the tram or twisted cab parts
  • Bugfix: In Quellenstraße (at the stop Neilreichgasse) pedestrians sank into the sidewalk at some point
  • The traffic light circuit for the intersection Kärntner Ring/Akademiestraße was corrected

AI trams

  • Bugfix: AI trams sometimes got stuck at the intersection Quellenstraße/Knöllgasse
  • Bugfix: At Knöllgasse, line 6 sometimes turned in the wrong direction
  • Bugfix: At Börse trams running on line 71 prevented the continuation of trips for other trams
  • Bugfix: AI trams sometimes got stuck in the USTRAB

AI vehicles

  • AI traffic in the Quellenstraße was slightly reduced

AI pedestrians

  • Bugfix: Pedestrians and waiting passengers sometimes disappeared after some time, causing stop areas and sidewalks to look empty and as a result, no more passengers could be transported
  • Bugfix: People visible in the rearview mirror sank into the ground

Vehicle E2

  • Bugfix: The sun blinds were gone

Vehicles ULF A1/B1

  • Bugfix: Some textures were not displayed correctly
  • Bugfix: Clearance and stop request chime were too quiet

Vehicle R2.2b

  • The sun blinds were made functional
  • Bugfix: The door animation was not always displayed correctly, so that actually opened doors sometimes looked closed
  • Bugfix: The red door indicator light went out too early
  • Bugfix: The interactive help for the wheelchair lift was also displayed if the wheelchair user did not want to get in
  • Bugfix: Raindrops behind the blind were not displayed correctly

We wish you a lot of fun in Vienna with the new E1 DLC and this update!
Your TramSim Team

Changed files in this update

PUBLIC Depot 1314141
  • Loading history…
"TramSim DLC Betriebsbahnhof Wien (1586691)"-Depot Depot 1586691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.