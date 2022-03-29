 Skip to content

Skeleton Scramble Deluxe update for 29 March 2022

Version 1.1.0 Release

Bug Fix!

For some reason, your initial save game has 10 recorded wins in the gauntlet mode. Version 1.1.0 resolves this and wipes your existing gauntlet attempt/win stats.

Thanks for playing!

