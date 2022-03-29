Version 1.1.0 Release

Bug Fix!
For some reason, your initial save game has 10 recorded wins in the gauntlet mode. Version 1.1.0 resolves this and wipes your existing gauntlet attempt/win stats.
Thanks for playing!
