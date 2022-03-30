Big Farm Story Update 1.10

It's time for new update, peeps! It's time to slow a bit down and get some nice relaxation in-between the great adventures of Big Farm Story. Learn more in the full changelist below. Of course, we also did some further improvements:
Added:
Sit & Relax - Enjoy wandering around the great world of Big Farm Story and find spots to sit down and relax. Pass by time and enjoy listening to chill out music. Please note that this will not regain energy.
Game Settings: Multiplayer - From now on, you can restrict multiplayer to your friends only.
Improvement: Quests - Conversation options which have been already seen, are now marked. In addition, some confusing progress numbers on quest tasks have been removed as well.
Improvement: Graphic Options - A new option to adjust the render scale has been added.
Tons and tons of improvements on visuals, story and many more.
Take care!
Changed files in this update