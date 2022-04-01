Version 1.1.57 released as stable

Changelog from version 1.1.54 to 1.1.57
Minor Features
- The multiplayer games browser can now filter games that are hosted on dedicated servers.
Gui
- Some GUI fixes and improvements for screen resolutions under 1920x1080
- Set the default GUI scale on the Steam Deck to 100%
Optimizations
- Improved overall performance by 5-10% when fully zoomed out.
Bugfixes
- Fixed west variation of Boiler and Heat exchanger graphics. more
- Fixed save/load instability occuring when the game was saved after a robot threw cliff explosives but before the cliff exploded.
- Fixed a crash when script tries to connect rolling stock during rolling stock destruction. more
- Fixed LuaTransportLine::output_lines on a splitter's output transport line would incorrectly consider it an input transport line of that splitter. more
- Fixed LuaTransportLine::input_lines would not return both input lines of a splitter.
- Fixed that when train was created, a wrong end could be selected as a front when rolling stock at expected trains front was facing backward.
- Fixed that it was possible to specify artillery-projectile as a place_result of an item. more
- Fixed unnecessary disk writes when showing background simulations. more
- Fixed that sometimes the host would not have admin rights when hosting a multiplayer game from a save.
- Fixed LuaSurface::find_tiles_filtered would not cover bottom right tile.
- Fixed that too many open RCON connections would crash the game. There is now a limit of maximum of 128 simultaneous RCON connections. more
- Fixed a crash related to modded trains that could change travel direction due to air friction computation. more
- Fixed energy consumers would get too much energy when supplied through multiple electric networks. more
- Fixed a crash due to LuaLogisticCell not being invalidated when owner entity is being deleted. more
- Fixed that non-lamp entities could be given the 'lamp' electric usage priority which would crash the game. more
- Fixed locomotive placement would snap to wrong train stop when there are multiple stops available. more
- Fixed that the whitelist button was enabled in the /config GUI. more
- Fixed searching for items in controller gui would not highlight item stacks in the trash slots. more
- Fixed that building underground belt ghosts with smart belt building would crash if ghosts are immediately revived by script. more
- Fixed very high deconstruction_time_to_live value would lead to deconstruction orders expiring too soon. more
- Fixed that a multiplayer client could desync several times in a row, making the server save the map for desync report multiple times.
- Fixed that crafting recipes with products exceeding their stack limit would produce only a single full stack when crafting by hand. more
- Fixed tips and tricks GUI staying open when changing controllers, and not being able to close it afterwards. more
- Fixed PvP config for health bonus didn't apply correctly.
- Fixed that if the game couldn't connect to a server due to corrupted data, it wouldn't show any error to the user. more
- Fixed that the Steam version wouldn't start on Linux and OSX.
- Fixed poison cloud sound fade out.
- Fixed tooltips for vehicles would still show entry instructions even when no passengers are allowed. more
- Fixed train stop names with different amounts of leading spaces being treated as equal in some cases but not in others. more
- Fixed idle machines without idle sound counting towards the max_sounds_per_type limit. more
- Fixed that changing the force of artillery wagons didn't work. more
- Fixed a crash when using non-rectangular equipment. more
- Fixed a crash when building underground belt or pipe ghosts over belts/pipes of other forces. more
- Fixed character corpse armor variations being inconsistent with character armor variations. more
- Fixed a consistency issue if a Lua event handler cancelled deconstruction of an entity that was marked for deconstruction as a result of fast-replace. more
- Fixed that some error messages wouldn't be translated. more
- Fixed that biters might remain inactive when they should be activated. more
- Fixed that units could teleport through cliffs if they bunched up close together. more
- Fixed that setting LuaGuiElement::zoom to 0 would crash the game. more
- Fixed a crash when changing mod options while the cursor hovers the "Back" button. more
- Fixed a crash due to recursive chain signal update. more
- Fixed that if a non-attack distraction command failed, it would raise the on_ai_command_completed event repeatedly. more
- Fixed that opening web links in the Linux Steam build of the game could take unreasonably long. more
- Fixed that logistic requests, item filters and similar could be set to the copy-paste tool when clicking the slot while holding that item. more
Scripting
- Added 'is_military_target' filter to the options for LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered.
- Added LuaFluidBox::get_fluid_system_id() method.
- Added LuaItemPrototype::reverse_* read for selection tool.
- Added LuaEntity::radar_scan_progress read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::logistic_parameters read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::heat_buffer_prototype read.
- Added LuaHeatEnergySourcePrototype::heat_buffer_prototype read.
Modding
- Added LocomotivePrototype::max_snap_to_train_stop_distance.
- Added AutoplaceControl::can_be_disabled.
Changed files in this update