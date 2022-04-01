 Skip to content

Factorio update for 1 April 2022

Version 1.1.57 released as stable

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog from version 1.1.54 to 1.1.57

Minor Features

  • The multiplayer games browser can now filter games that are hosted on dedicated servers.

Gui

  • Some GUI fixes and improvements for screen resolutions under 1920x1080
  • Set the default GUI scale on the Steam Deck to 100%

Optimizations

  • Improved overall performance by 5-10% when fully zoomed out.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed west variation of Boiler and Heat exchanger graphics. more
  • Fixed save/load instability occuring when the game was saved after a robot threw cliff explosives but before the cliff exploded.
  • Fixed a crash when script tries to connect rolling stock during rolling stock destruction. more
  • Fixed LuaTransportLine::output_lines on a splitter's output transport line would incorrectly consider it an input transport line of that splitter. more
  • Fixed LuaTransportLine::input_lines would not return both input lines of a splitter.
  • Fixed that when train was created, a wrong end could be selected as a front when rolling stock at expected trains front was facing backward.
  • Fixed that it was possible to specify artillery-projectile as a place_result of an item. more
  • Fixed unnecessary disk writes when showing background simulations. more
  • Fixed that sometimes the host would not have admin rights when hosting a multiplayer game from a save.
  • Fixed LuaSurface::find_tiles_filtered would not cover bottom right tile.
  • Fixed that too many open RCON connections would crash the game. There is now a limit of maximum of 128 simultaneous RCON connections. more
  • Fixed a crash related to modded trains that could change travel direction due to air friction computation. more
  • Fixed energy consumers would get too much energy when supplied through multiple electric networks. more
  • Fixed a crash due to LuaLogisticCell not being invalidated when owner entity is being deleted. more
  • Fixed that non-lamp entities could be given the 'lamp' electric usage priority which would crash the game. more
  • Fixed locomotive placement would snap to wrong train stop when there are multiple stops available. more
  • Fixed that the whitelist button was enabled in the /config GUI. more
  • Fixed searching for items in controller gui would not highlight item stacks in the trash slots. more
  • Fixed that building underground belt ghosts with smart belt building would crash if ghosts are immediately revived by script. more
  • Fixed very high deconstruction_time_to_live value would lead to deconstruction orders expiring too soon. more
  • Fixed that a multiplayer client could desync several times in a row, making the server save the map for desync report multiple times.
  • Fixed that crafting recipes with products exceeding their stack limit would produce only a single full stack when crafting by hand. more
  • Fixed tips and tricks GUI staying open when changing controllers, and not being able to close it afterwards. more
  • Fixed PvP config for health bonus didn't apply correctly.
  • Fixed that if the game couldn't connect to a server due to corrupted data, it wouldn't show any error to the user. more
  • Fixed that the Steam version wouldn't start on Linux and OSX.
  • Fixed poison cloud sound fade out.
  • Fixed tooltips for vehicles would still show entry instructions even when no passengers are allowed. more
  • Fixed train stop names with different amounts of leading spaces being treated as equal in some cases but not in others. more
  • Fixed idle machines without idle sound counting towards the max_sounds_per_type limit. more
  • Fixed that changing the force of artillery wagons didn't work. more
  • Fixed a crash when using non-rectangular equipment. more
  • Fixed a crash when building underground belt or pipe ghosts over belts/pipes of other forces. more
  • Fixed character corpse armor variations being inconsistent with character armor variations. more
  • Fixed a consistency issue if a Lua event handler cancelled deconstruction of an entity that was marked for deconstruction as a result of fast-replace. more
  • Fixed that some error messages wouldn't be translated. more
  • Fixed that biters might remain inactive when they should be activated. more
  • Fixed that units could teleport through cliffs if they bunched up close together. more
  • Fixed that setting LuaGuiElement::zoom to 0 would crash the game. more
  • Fixed a crash when changing mod options while the cursor hovers the "Back" button. more
  • Fixed a crash due to recursive chain signal update. more
  • Fixed that if a non-attack distraction command failed, it would raise the on_ai_command_completed event repeatedly. more
  • Fixed that opening web links in the Linux Steam build of the game could take unreasonably long. more
  • Fixed that logistic requests, item filters and similar could be set to the copy-paste tool when clicking the slot while holding that item. more

Scripting

  • Added 'is_military_target' filter to the options for LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered.
  • Added LuaFluidBox::get_fluid_system_id() method.
  • Added LuaItemPrototype::reverse_* read for selection tool.
  • Added LuaEntity::radar_scan_progress read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::logistic_parameters read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::heat_buffer_prototype read.
  • Added LuaHeatEnergySourcePrototype::heat_buffer_prototype read.

Modding

  • Added LocomotivePrototype::max_snap_to_train_stop_distance.
  • Added AutoplaceControl::can_be_disabled.

