Super Indie Karts update for 29 March 2022

March 2022 quickfix v0.825

Build 8458989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quickfix for a bug which sometimes left the Missions unable to be beaten even with a faster time.
  • fixed problem where an out-of-bounds event would spawn you below the track on the portals battle arena, which would leave you endlessly falling to nowhere!
  • added extra sparkles to the A*** and Master trophies
  • moved rear-view cam in closer to the kart

