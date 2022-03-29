- Quickfix for a bug which sometimes left the Missions unable to be beaten even with a faster time.
- fixed problem where an out-of-bounds event would spawn you below the track on the portals battle arena, which would leave you endlessly falling to nowhere!
- added extra sparkles to the A*** and Master trophies
- moved rear-view cam in closer to the kart
Super Indie Karts update for 29 March 2022
March 2022 quickfix v0.825
Patchnotes via Steam Community
