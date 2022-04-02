Patch 1.05 - New Quality of Life Features and Bug Fixes

We have another round of fixes and requested features finished up!
Once again, thank you to everyone in the community who has submitted bugs or given feedback on what features would make the game better. For anyone playing on a non-Steam platform, these changes will be out on your platform in the coming weeks.
New Features
- A tutorial has been added for exhaustion
- A tutorial has been added for multi-targeting (e.g. Rowan's taunt)
- A tutorial has been added for crafted equipment
- The Character menu now shows characters' MP regen stat
- Added two treasure chests near the Port Hole dock, accessible by boat
- You can now skip over the following overworld locations once you have visited them once: Tarindor Woods, Copper Road, Fort Nasir, Northern Arkadyan Wilds, Southern Aykadyan Wilds
- You can now view your active inn buffs and their remaining duration from the party menu
- More information has been added to the swap menu so that players can make better informed decisions
Gameplay Changes
- When using a heal skill or item that affects allies, the lowest HP character will be preselected instead of the top-row character
- When using a non-heal skill or item that affects allies, the caster will be preselected instead of the top-row character
- The Perfect Strikes talent now correctly doubles the damage of Spearhead when it procs
- The Poisoner's Band now works correctly. It's effect applies to the character casting poison abilities, which means it applies to the caster of the Poison Weapon skill and the caster of the Soporific Aura skill
- Refresh potions now apply their effect 3 times instead of 4, with the first one applied immediately upon use (grants 30% MP per turn on the character's next two turns)
- Knowledge potions now correctly grant +100% experience instead of +200% experience
- Counterattack can no longer be applied multiple times. Recasting it now replaces the original effect
- Counter Attack and Reactive Armor now highlight their effect taking place better
- Pseudo-RNG for bonus turns and loot has been slightly nerfed. It now clears the bonus chance when a natural proc occurs rather than keeping it rolling forward
- The Master Trader achievement no longer counts crafting orbs toward the required unlocked items count and will therefore no longer unlock earlier than it's supposed to
- The Assassin's Band accessory has been added to the Angelico store (in case players don't unlock it in Port Folio, to prevent locking out the Master Trader achievement)
- Arkadyan Tundra Fly enemies can now stack their poison effect
- The guard commanders in the Castle Evenheart intro will no longer use Battle Orders: Speed on their first turn
- Dodging no longer prevents rage generation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed many typos
- Fixed many collision issues
- Reflect-damage effects no longer trigger when enemies begin channeling abilities
- The Mark skill's description now says it lasts for 4 turns, to reflect its actual duration
- The Frog Charm's status effect icon now reflects its HP regenerating effect
- Mana-restoring potions no longer show a damage preview when selecting a target
- Updated the description of the Arrows of Ice relic to note that it does not affect rage users
- Mana potions can no longer restore more MP/Energy/Rage than a character has
- The Nadim Thugs quest now more accurately tells you to go north instead of east
- Item descriptions no longer extend beyond menu borders
- Fixed some town NPC's that were lacking collision
- Opening a chest with Corrina, Reyna, or Arielle while standing in water no longer causes the player's move speed to get temporarily reduced
- Incorrect dialogue is no longer shown in Port Culis after the major story events have concluded there
- Can no longer get stuck when exiting Fort Nasir
- Can no longer open the main menu during the opening cutscene
- The player's world location shows correctly on the map now when in Oceanvale
- Fixed some missing map zone-line indicator lights
- Fixed an issue where lights indicating map zone lines would prevent teleportation
- Rowan and Reyna no longer overlap during the Thunder Isle cutscene
- Karinsway Inn quest marker no longer appears in incorrect positions
- Fixed the Udingrad inn interlude showing the wrong characters
- Ladders in the Haunted Cave can no longer cause a softlock
- Graphical errors in shadows have been removed
- The Geared and Beginning of the End achievements now unlock when they are supposed to. Anyone that encountered this bug will have the achievements unlocked when they next load a save file that meets the criteria
- Can no longer leave Evenheart via the North city exit when playing as Arielle
- Fixed the turn icons of ghost enemies
- Issue with Rowan drinking no longer occurs when completing the Nadim side quest late-game
- When saving, the most recent save file is now correctly preselected
- The Thunder Isle puzzle that players frequently got stuck on is now ever-so-slightly easier
- Added Tika Village and Aden's Home to the map
- Fixed the alignment of some button tooltips
- When resting at the final inn, the segue no longer says "The next day"
