 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cats Organized Neatly update for 29 March 2022

The cats now even meow in Hungarian!

Share · View all patches · Build 8458748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're happy to announce that the cats in our game now also meow in Hungarian!

A shout out to [Ágost "The Dreadist" Veres ](www.thedreadist.com) for his translation work (and patience!).

Changed files in this update

Cats Organized Neatly Content Depot 1369341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.