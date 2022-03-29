English
#########Content##############
Added a special game-over tip when losing the boss battle against Ishida. (It seems he is too good at his job as a Major Boss if people don't figure out how to counter his strength.)
It's now possible to melt items in a batch.(Thanks to 7.ti's suggestion.)
#########System###############
Added a new function in Sprite_Battler to get the idle animation frame number.
#########DEBUG###############
Fixed a bug that causes the hit check in the FPS mode returns an incorrect value. It's caused by an alpha mask position calculation error. Technically, it failed to check the animation frame's width. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
在和石田的BOSS战中被击败的游戏结束画面上，现在会有段特殊的提示。（貌似如果大家没想出针对他的反制措施的话，石田是个非常变态的BOSS。）
现在可以批量熔化物品了。（感谢7.ti的建议。）
#########System###############
在Sprite_Battler类中加入了新的函数返回待机动画帧的数量。
#########DEBUG###############
修复了一处在第一人称射击模式中敌人的命中判定错误。该BUG由ALPHA遮罩蒙版位置计算错误引发。技术上，是因为计算时未考虑到待机动画帧的宽度。（感谢渺羽的BUG报告。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 March 2022
Update, Version 20220329
English
Changed files in this update