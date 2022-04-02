AlCHeMoS New Content Update

AlCHeMoS v 1.03 is now available on Steam
New Features:
- Four new dynamic music tracks that react to changes in the game state, enemy threat levels, level completion progress and more besides
- Dual-mode Audio Visualiser ornament that reacts to music and menu sounds; use the 128-band mode for a detailed frequency breakdown, or Fourier mode to view audio waveforms directly
- Stay safe with the all-new Geiger Counter ornament, featuring 3 different sensitivities. Alerts the user to potentially harmful radioisotopes
Player-driven quality of life changes since v1.0:
- Changed: Increased Input repeat delay time and reduced repeat rate slightly to avoid overshooting UI selections
- Fixed: Texture on the post-game lower display no longer stretches on ultrawide (and other non-16:9 ratio) resolutions
- Increased the number of particles available to reduce the amount of time spent searching for a final few particles
- The finish line is now visible through the environment after you get the target element
- Warning written on information about reflections in the graphics options: having a minimum of 1 reflection is recommended so you can find particles more easily
- The auto-selected next level is now from the newest unlocked Block instead of by default playing the game level-by-level. This unlocks new abilities and enemies more quickly so the more challenging and dynamic parts of the game are accessed much sooner. This setting can be changed in the menu if you wish to progress level-by-level (eg when trying to get quarks for upgrades, or you prefer it this way): Settings -> GamePlay -> Progression Mode
- Indicator on "Main Menu" button at the end of each level (*) to indicate that you have quarks available to spend on upgrades
- When loading the Delete Player Progress confirmation dialog, the cancel button is now selected properly
- Some settings were not saved to disk if changed in the main menu and then the game closed without playing a level. This is now fixed.
- Next Level button available upon winning a level
- Tutorial for the first time you reach a target element but can no longer complete all the side objectives
- Controller now has "menu back" mapped to button B (lower row second button) by default
- Default value for vsync flipped to on
- Navigating the periodic table is much faster
Thanks for all the feedback!
Changed files in this update